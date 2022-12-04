Bruins take on the Golden Knights following Frederic’s 2-goal performance

Vegas Golden Knights (18-7-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Vegas Golden Knights after Trent Frederic scored two goals in the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Boston has a 20-3-0 record overall and a 14-0-0 record on its home ice. The Bruins rank ninth in NHL play with 106 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

Vegas has an 18-7-1 record overall and an 11-2-1 record on the road. The Golden Knights are 11-3-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Frederic led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 16 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. David Krejci has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Eichel has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (upper-body).

Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (personal), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .