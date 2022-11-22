Panthers take losing streak into home matchup with the Bruins

Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three straight games.

Florida has a 2-1-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-6-1 record overall. The Panthers have allowed 48 goals while scoring 52 for a +4 scoring differential.

Boston is 4-2-0 against the Atlantic Division and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have committed 77 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has eight goals and 17 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored seven goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Hampus Lindholm has four goals and 14 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .