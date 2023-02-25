Avalanche blitz Jets early, win 5-1 for 4th straight

Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13), Artturi Lehkonen (62), Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Devon Toews (7) celebrate MacKinnon's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 19 seconds in and the Colorado Avalanche got four goals on their first five shots Friday night in a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets that extended their winning streak to four games.

MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and assist. Bowen Byram and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche (32-19-5), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games and 12-2-2 in their last 16.

Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for Colorado, which has also won four straight on the road.

Mason Appleton had the goal for the Jets (35-23-1), who are 1-4-0 in their past five games.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced in the opener of Winnipeg’s three-game homestand before he was replaced by David Rittich to start the third period. Rittich made 10 saves.

The Avalanche led 4-1 after the first and 5-1 following the second.

MacKinnon put Colorado ahead with his 20th goal of the season on a breakaway. It was the fastest game-opening goal by the Avalanche since MacKinnon scored 11 seconds in on Oct. 13, 2018.

Winnipeg tied it at 3:12 on the power play when Appleton tipped in Nate Schmidt’s drive from the point.

Rantanen made it 2-1 just 80 seconds later with his 37th of the season. He was followed by Compher three minutes later, and Byram bumped it to 4-1 at 10:58.

The Jets had their second power play in the final two minutes of the period, but didn’t get a shot on net.

Winnipeg changed its defensive pairings to start the second, but Nieto went to the front of the net and tapped in a pass from Compher to make it 5-1 at 10:59.

Colorado was 0 for 3 on the power play and Winnipeg went 1 for 5.

PILING UP POINTS

MacKinnon has 14 points in a six-game point streak, including six goals. Compher has eight points in three games (two goals, six assists).

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Jets: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports