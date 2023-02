Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, left, celebrates his empty-net goal against the Vancouver Canucks with Brandon Carlo during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty net in the final minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday might for their sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a high wrist shot the length of the ice to become the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period goals for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

Lindholm opened the scoring on a power play with 2:52 left in the first period. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the point.

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left in the first, darting to the middle on a break and beating Silovs to the far side for his 19th goal of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 shots.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night and Calgary on Tuesday night.

Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night.

