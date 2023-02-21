Jets take on the Islanders following Scheifele’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (35-21-1, second in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (28-24-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the New York Islanders after Mark Scheifele’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Jets’ 4-1 win.

New York is 17-10-3 in home games and 28-24-7 overall. The Islanders have given up 164 goals while scoring 171 for a +7 scoring differential.

Winnipeg has a 15-13-1 record in road games and a 35-21-1 record overall. The Jets have given up 148 goals while scoring 179 for a +31 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 34 goals and 24 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored eight goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 24 goals with 31 assists for the Jets. Scheifele has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Jets: David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .