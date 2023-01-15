Sabres aim to stop home losing streak in game against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (19-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Florida Panthers looking to stop their three-game home losing streak.

Buffalo is 20-18-2 overall and 6-7-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have given up 139 goals while scoring 153 for a +14 scoring differential.

Florida has a 6-3-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 19-20-4 record overall. The Panthers rank first in NHL play with 209 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 31 goals and 26 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Montour has seven goals and 27 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (illness).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Spencer Knight: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .