Buffalo visits St. Louis after shootout win

Buffalo Sabres (23-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (23-21-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Blues -138, Sabres +117; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.

St. Louis has a 23-21-3 record overall and a 10-11-2 record on its home ice. The Blues have allowed 166 goals while scoring 146 for a -20 scoring differential.

Buffalo has gone 13-7-1 on the road and 23-19-3 overall. The Sabres are third in NHL play with 171 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sabres won 6-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 22 goals and 23 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 13 goals and 38 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has scored nine goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (hand), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Ryan O’Reilly: out (foot), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower-body).

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .