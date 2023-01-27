Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded 132 goals while scoring 142 for a +10 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 15-7-1 record on the road and a 25-19-3 record overall. The Sabres have scored 179 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 6-5 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 18 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Victor Olofsson has scored 22 goals with six assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .