Buffalo in action against Anaheim following overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (13-28-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks after the Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 in overtime.

Buffalo is 10-12-2 in home games and 21-19-3 overall. The Sabres have scored 162 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank third in the league.

Anaheim has a 13-28-5 record overall and a 5-15-4 record in road games. The Ducks have a 6-13-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 32 goals with 27 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has scored 12 goals with 26 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Ducks: Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body), Nathan Beaulieu: day to day (undisclosed), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

