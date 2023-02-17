Sharks host the Sabres in a non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (27-22-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-27-11, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Buffalo Sabres square off in a non-conference matchup.

San Jose is 17-27-11 overall and 5-13-7 at home. The Sharks have a 5-7-6 record in one-goal games.

Buffalo is 16-8-2 on the road and 27-22-4 overall. The Sabres rank third in the league with 196 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 18 goals and 55 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 14 goals and 43 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Kaapo Kahkonen: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Sabres: None listed.

