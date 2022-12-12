AP NEWS
Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Kopitar’s 2-goal game

By The Associated PressDecember 12, 2022 GMT

Los Angeles Kings (15-11-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Buffalo is 12-14-2 overall and 6-8-2 in home games. The Sabres lead NHL play with 108 total goals (averaging 3.9 per game).

Los Angeles is 8-6-3 in road games and 15-11-5 overall. The Kings are 4-7-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 3-0. Kopitar scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 21 goals with 20 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Kopitar has 10 goals and 17 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: out (undisclosed).

    Kings: Drew Doughty: day to day (lower-body), Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

