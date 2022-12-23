Flames head to the Ducks in Pacific Division action

Calgary Flames (15-12-6, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Flames -210, Ducks +174; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Calgary Flames in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Anaheim is 9-22-3 overall with a 4-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have gone 5-12-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Calgary is 15-12-6 overall with a 5-2-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a +three scoring differential, with 103 total goals scored and 100 conceded.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Flames won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Ducks. John Klingberg has three goals over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 13 goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has three goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Flames: 4-2-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), John Gibson: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: day to day (illness).

Flames: Dennis Gilbert: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .