Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Flames

San Jose Sharks (22-42-16, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (37-27-16, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has gone 37-27-16 overall with a 15-6-4 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames have a 16-13-12 record in games decided by a goal.

San Jose has a 22-42-16 record overall and a 4-12-8 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have conceded 307 goals while scoring 230 for a -77 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 22 goals and 42 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 22 goals and 40 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jeffrey Viel: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .