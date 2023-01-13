Flames visit the Stars after Dube’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (19-14-9, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (25-11-7, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Dallas Stars after Dillon Dube scored two goals in the Flames’ 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas is 25-11-7 overall and 12-4-3 in home games. The Stars have a 21-3-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary is 8-7-7 in road games and 19-14-9 overall. The Flames have a +four scoring differential, with 128 total goals scored and 124 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 29 goals with 29 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has scored three goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .