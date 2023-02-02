3 goals in third leads Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-2

Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save as Boston Bruins' Pavel Zacha (18) tries for a tip during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored twice in the third period as the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo both had goals in the second period as Boston snapped a three-game winless skid. A.J. Greer also scored in the final period and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.

Mitchell Marner scored on the power play, his 19th goal of the season, for Toronto. Calle Jarnkrok had a goal in the third to keep the Maple Leafs in the game. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in his eighth consecutive game in net for Toronto.

HURRICANES 5, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Stefan Noesen had a goal and an assist and Carolina earned its seventh straight win.

Sebastian Aho, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 29 saves.

Alex Tuch scored the lone goal for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

The Hurricanes completely dominated the Sabres out of the gates, taking control of the game and jumping out to an early 3-0 lead. Then things went from bad to worse late in the second period for Buffalo. Sabres leading scorer Tage Thompson left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. The injury puts his status for this weekend’s NHL All-Star Game in jeopardy.

