Detroit takes losing streak into game against Carolina

Detroit Red Wings (35-35-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (50-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -260, Red Wings +212; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings head into the matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes after losing three games in a row.

Carolina has a 27-10-3 record in home games and a 50-21-9 record overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 205 goals while scoring 252 for a +47 scoring differential.

Detroit has a 35-35-10 record overall and a 16-18-5 record on the road. The Red Wings have an 8-19-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 35 goals and 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

David Perron has 24 goals and 31 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Marco Kasper: out for season (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Robby Fabbri: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .