Canucks close 5-game trip with shootout win over Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) moves the puck around Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip.

Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in five road games. Boeser’s goal with 17 seconds left in regulation forced overtime. Collin Delia stopped 29 shots.

Sebastian Aho scored with 2:52 remaining in regulation to break a tie for the Hurricanes. Paul Stastny and Jordan Martinook scored in the first period for Carolina, which squandered a two-goal lead at home for the second time in a week. Pyotr Kochetkov made 29 saves and slipped to 0-3-1 in four games since winning on Dec. 20.

Andrei Kuzmenko converted on Vancouver’s first shootout attempt. After Andrei Svechnikov evened it for Carolina, Pettersson sealed the win.

CANADIENS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead Montreal over New York.

Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Kirby Dach also scored for Montreal. The Canadiens have four wins in their last 16 games. They are 4-11-1 since Dec. 12.

Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, who had won five of their last six games and had points in seven-straight, with a 5-0-2 mark. They hadn’t lost in regulation since dropping a 4-0 decision at home against Washington on Dec. 27.

