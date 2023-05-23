Panthers take 3-0 lead into game 4 against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Panthers -118, Hurricanes -101; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 1-0.

Florida is 26-16-5 in home games and 42-32-8 overall. The Panthers have a 25-12-4 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Carolina has gone 27-14-6 on the road and 52-21-9 overall. The Hurricanes are 25-8-8 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 40 goals with 69 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has scored 23 goals with 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .