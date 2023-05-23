AP NEWS
Panthers take 3-0 lead into game 4 against the Hurricanes

By The Associated PressMay 23, 2023 GMT

Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -118, Hurricanes -101; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 1-0.

Florida is 26-16-5 in home games and 42-32-8 overall. The Panthers have a 25-12-4 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Carolina has gone 27-14-6 on the road and 52-21-9 overall. The Hurricanes are 25-8-8 in one-goal games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored 40 goals with 69 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

    • Andrei Svechnikov has scored 23 goals with 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

    Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Panthers: Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body), Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

    Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

