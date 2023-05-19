Florida visits Carolina with 1-0 series lead
Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -150, Panthers +128; over/under is 5.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.
Carolina is 52-21-9 overall and 33-11-4 at home. The Hurricanes have a 25-7-7 record in games decided by one goal.
Florida is 42-32-8 overall and 26-20-3 in road games. The Panthers have committed 389 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank first in the league.
TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 28 goals and 43 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.
Carter Verhaeghe has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.
Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).
Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).
