Florida visits Carolina with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated PressMay 19, 2023 GMT

Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -150, Panthers +128; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

Carolina is 52-21-9 overall and 33-11-4 at home. The Hurricanes have a 25-7-7 record in games decided by one goal.

Florida is 42-32-8 overall and 26-20-3 in road games. The Panthers have committed 389 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank first in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 28 goals and 43 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

    • Carter Verhaeghe has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

    Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

    Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

