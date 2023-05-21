Florida brings 2-0 series lead into game 3 against Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Panthers -118, Hurricanes -101; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 2-1 in overtime.

Florida is 42-32-8 overall and 25-16-5 at home. The Panthers have a 48-13-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Carolina is 52-21-9 overall and 27-13-6 in road games. The Hurricanes have gone 22-3-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has scored 28 goals with 43 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .