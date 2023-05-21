AP NEWS
    Florida brings 2-0 series lead into game 3 against Carolina

    By The Associated PressMay 21, 2023 GMT

    Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

    Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -118, Hurricanes -101; over/under is 5.5

    STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 2-0

    BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 2-1 in overtime.

    Florida is 42-32-8 overall and 25-16-5 at home. The Panthers have a 48-13-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

    Carolina is 52-21-9 overall and 27-13-6 in road games. The Hurricanes have gone 22-3-0 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

    • Martin Necas has scored 28 goals with 43 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

    Hurricanes: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

    INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

    Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

