Sharks take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

San Jose Sharks (14-25-10, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop a three-game slide with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina has a 14-5-2 record at home and a 29-9-8 record overall. The Hurricanes are 13-0-6 in games decided by a goal.

San Jose has gone 9-13-3 on the road and 14-25-10 overall. The Sharks have gone 7-10-5 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 15 goals with 49 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Frederik Andersen: day to day (upper-body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .