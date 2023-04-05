Hurricanes look to keep win streak alive, visit the Predators

Carolina Hurricanes (50-18-9, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (39-30-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Nashville Predators.

Nashville is 39-30-8 overall and 20-14-4 at home. The Predators have committed 317 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Carolina has gone 23-8-6 on the road and 50-18-9 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 19-2-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Predators won 5-3 in the last matchup. Thomas Novak led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 22 goals and 34 assists for the Predators. Novak has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brent Burns has 14 goals and 42 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Matt Duchene: out (hand), Roman Josi: day to day (undisclosed), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (illness), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

