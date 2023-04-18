Carolina hosts New York with 1-0 series lead

New York Islanders (42-31-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (52-21-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -176, Islanders +148; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 6-2.

Carolina is 52-21-9 overall with a 20-6-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals while scoring 262 for a +52 scoring differential.

New York has a 16-9-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 42-31-9 record overall. The Islanders have allowed 217 goals while scoring 242 for a +25 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has scored 36 goals with 39 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

Islanders: Alexander Romanov: day to day (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .