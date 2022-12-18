Hurricanes host the Penguins after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -124, Penguins +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Hurricanes knocked off the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime.

Carolina has an 18-6-6 record overall and a 5-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 15-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Pittsburgh is 4-0-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 18-8-4 overall. The Penguins are 8-3-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeni Malkin has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-0-2, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Sebastian Aho: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Penguins: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (knee), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Jason Zucker: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .