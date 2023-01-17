Vancouver takes on Tampa Bay after shootout win

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Canucks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout.

Vancouver has gone 8-10-1 at home and 18-22-3 overall. The Canucks have allowed 169 goals while scoring 146 for a -23 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay is 28-13-1 overall and 11-9-0 on the road. The Lightning have a 13-5-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 30 goals and 18 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 17 goals with 44 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: day to day (undisclosed), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .