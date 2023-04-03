Blackhawks bring losing streak into game against the Flames

Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (36-26-15, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into the matchup with the Calgary Flames as losers of eight games in a row.

Calgary has a 19-15-4 record in home games and a 36-26-15 record overall. The Flames have a +eight scoring differential, with 245 total goals scored and 237 given up.

Chicago is 24-46-6 overall and 10-24-3 on the road. The Blackhawks are 20-10-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 21 goals and 42 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has scored seven goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

Andreas Athanasiou has scored 16 goals with 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Lukas Reichel has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Chris Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Philipp Kurashev: out for season (shoulder), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder), Jarred Tinordi: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .