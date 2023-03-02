Stars play the Blackhawks following Seguin’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (31-16-13, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-34-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -224, Blackhawks +184; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Tyler Seguin’s two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Stars’ 4-2 win.

Chicago has a 5-11-1 record in Central Division play and a 21-34-5 record overall. The Blackhawks are 18-7-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has a 31-16-13 record overall and an 11-3-4 record in Central Division games. The Stars have a 5-5-10 record in games decided by one goal.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Stars won 6-4 in the last meeting. Seguin led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 14 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Max Domi has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 25 goals and 27 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body), Luke Glendening: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .