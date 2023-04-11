Blackhawks come into matchup against the Penguins on losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-30-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Penguins -456, Blackhawks +350; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh is 23-12-5 in home games and 40-30-10 overall. The Penguins have gone 8-7-6 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Chicago has an 11-26-3 record on the road and a 25-48-6 record overall. The Blackhawks have conceded 288 goals while scoring 191 for a -97 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 5-3 in the last meeting. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby has scored 33 goals with 58 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jones has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 1-9-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Drew O’Connor: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Philipp Kurashev: out for season (shoulder), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .