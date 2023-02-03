Capitals sign Dylan Strome to $25 million, 5-year extension

Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome smiles as he celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year extension worth $25 million.

The team announced the contract Friday during NHL All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in South Florida — the place Strome was drafted third in 2015.

Strome will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 season. He was set to be a restricted free agent this summer.

“Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.”

Strome is getting a raise from the $3.5 million deal he signed with the Capitals after the Chicago Blackhawks opted not to tender him a qualifying offer and made him a free agent. Strome has 11 goals and 25 assists in 36 games this season and ranks third on Washington’s roster with 14 power-play points.

The Mississauga, Ontario, native who played his junior hockey alongside Connor McDavid with the Erie Otters has 206 points in 325 regular-season NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, Blackhawks and Capitals.

