Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets.

Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -7 scoring differential, with 38 total goals scored and 45 allowed.

Winnipeg has a 6-2-0 record in Central Division play and a 9-4-1 record overall. The Jets have gone 4-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has five goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 10 goals and four assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

