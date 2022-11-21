Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win.

Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Crosby responded for the Penguins with 3:14 left, scoring his 10th of the season on a nice move in front.

Crosby then tapped the puck over to Jeff Carter for an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Patrick Kane and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago in its fourth consecutive loss.

Malkin’s eighth goal of the season and No. 452 for his career lifted Pittsburgh to a 2-0 lead 2:27 into the second period. The 36-year-old center skated to the front of the goal and knocked home a great feed from Ryan Poehling.

Rakell then beat Arvid Soderblom with a sharp-angled shot from the left circle that went in off the goaltender’s right skate, making it 3-0 at 4:07.

Chicago, which lost 6-1 at Boston on Saturday night, responded with two goals in the final 10:21 of the period. First, Jason Dickinson set up Khaira’s second of the season. Then Kane beat Casey DeSmith off a slick feed from Jonathan Toews.

It was Kane’s first goal since Oct. 27 against Edmonton and No. 3 on the season, stopping a 10-game drought.

HONORED

The Blackhawks retired Marian Hossa’s No. 81 jersey during a pregame ceremony that included a light show and video highlights from the forward’s Hall of Fame career. Hossa was joined at center ice by his family and six former teammates from his three Stanley Cup titles in Chicago; defensemen Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson, and forwards Toews, Kane and Patrick Sharp.

SORENESS

Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson was in the mix to return against Pittsburgh, but coach Luke Richardson said Johnson experienced some soreness after taking some contact a couple days ago.

Johnson hurt his right ankle in a collision with Florida forward Aleksander Barkov during Chicago’s 4-2 win on Oct. 25.

“Not a step back. We’re just being a little bit more careful with it,” Richardson said.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Home against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks: At the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

