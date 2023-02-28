Senators host the Red Wings in division play

Detroit Red Wings (28-23-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (29-26-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Senators -130, Red Wings +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Ottawa Senators play the Detroit Red Wings.

Ottawa is 29-26-4 overall and 11-6-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators rank sixth in NHL play serving 11.0 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit has a 6-10-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 28-23-8 record overall. The Red Wings are 7-10-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won the previous meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has scored 24 goals with 33 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has scored 22 goals with 35 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees).

Red Wings: Jordan Oesterle: out (undisclosed), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

