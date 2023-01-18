Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout.

Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its home ice. The Coyotes are 5-15-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Washington is 11-9-3 in road games and 24-17-6 overall. The Capitals have gone 11-3-4 in games they convert at least one power play.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Coyotes won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 31 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored eight goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .