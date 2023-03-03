Ducks take on the Canadiens in a non-conference matchup

Montreal Canadiens (26-30-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (20-34-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Ducks -135, Canadiens +114; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Montreal Canadiens in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim has a 20-34-8 record overall and a 10-16-2 record on its home ice. The Ducks have a -97 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 252 conceded.

Montreal is 26-30-4 overall and 12-16-3 in road games. The Canadiens have a 21-5-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 20 goals and 32 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: day to day (trade-related), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (trade-related), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Joel Edmundson: day to day (upper body), Chris Wideman: out (upper body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: out (illness), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .