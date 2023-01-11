Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win

Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime.

Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have allowed 142 goals while scoring 86 for a -56 scoring differential.

Colorado is 20-15-3 overall and 8-3-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have gone 16-6-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has 11 goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 26 goals and 22 assists for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Patrick Kane: day to day (lower-body), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: day to day (illness).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Pavel Francouz: out (lower-body), Denis Malgin: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .