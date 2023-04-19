Kraken visit the Avalanche with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (51-24-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -204, Kraken +171; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Kraken lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Colorado Avalanche in the with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Kraken won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

Colorado has a 51-24-7 record overall and a 22-14-6 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have a 23-10-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Seattle has gone 27-11-4 on the road and 46-28-8 overall. The Kraken rank fourth in the league with 289 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Artturi Lehkonen has scored 21 goals with 30 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 14 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Josh Manson: out (lower body), Darren Helm: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .