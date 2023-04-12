Jets play the Avalanche on 3-game winning streak

Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 17-6-1 against the Central Division and 49-24-6 overall. The Avalanche have conceded 216 goals while scoring 265 for a +49 scoring differential.

Winnipeg is 46-32-3 overall with an 18-7-0 record in Central Division games. The Jets have given up 220 goals while scoring 244 for a +24 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 54 goals and 48 assists for the Avalanche. Devon Toews has nine assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 42 goals and 26 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (lower-body).

Jets: Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .