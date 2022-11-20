Colorado takes road win streak into game against Dallas

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has gone 9-5-2 overall with a 4-1-0 record in Central Division play. The Stars have gone 10-2-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Colorado is 8-5-1 overall and 3-1-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a +12 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 38 conceded.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has scored nine goals with 10 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has nine goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Avalanche. Logan O’Connor has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .