Flyers take on the Avalanche in a non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche will play in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia has an 8-12-5 record overall and a 5-7-1 record on its home ice. The Flyers have a -22 scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 81 given up.

Colorado has a 13-8-1 record overall and an 8-5-0 record on the road. The Avalanche are 2-5-1 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Monday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has scored eight goals with 17 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 1-6-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Josh Manson: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .