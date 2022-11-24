Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen’s 2-goal performance

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche’s 4-3 loss.

Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall. The Predators are 10th in league play with 75 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Colorado is 8-5-1 overall and 4-1-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a +12 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 38 allowed.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 5-3. Rantanen scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has four goals and 12 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 21 assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Yakov Trenin: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .