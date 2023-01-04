Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators beat Blue Jackets 4-0

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) tries to wrap the puck around the net of Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) tries to wrap the puck around the net of Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 22 saves for his second NHL shutout, Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Derrick Brassard, Drake Batherson and Austin Watson also scored to help Ottawa improve to 18-17-3. The 20-year-old Stutzle has five goals in his last six games.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots for Columbus. The Blue Jackets fell to 11-23-2 with their eighth straight road loss.

After a scoreless first period, four minor penalties in the second cost the Blue Jackets, with Ottawa scoring twice on the power play.

Brassard opened the scoring with a power-play goal after he tipped Jake Sanderson’ shot. Stutzle made it 2-0, grabbing a rolling puck and beating Korpisalo. Batherson followed with Ottawa’s second power-play goal.

Watson scored short-handed into an empty net late in the third.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Seattle on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports