Columbus visits Toronto after shootout win

Columbus Blue Jackets (24-44-8, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (45-20-10, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime.

Toronto has a 25-8-6 record in home games and a 45-20-10 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a +51 scoring differential, with 255 total goals scored and 204 given up.

Columbus has a 24-44-8 record overall and a 9-23-6 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have a -100 scoring differential, with 202 total goals scored and 302 conceded.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 37 goals and 41 assists for the Maple Leafs. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boone Jenner has 26 goals and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 5.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (personal), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Noel Acciari: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (leg), Adam Boqvist: day to day (illness), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .