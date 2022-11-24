AP NEWS
    Stars take on the Jets following Robertson’s 2-goal showing

    By The Associated PressNovember 24, 2022 GMT

    Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division)

    Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

    BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stars’ 6-4 win.

    Dallas is 9-5-2 overall with a 5-1-1 record against the Central Division. The Stars have committed 75 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

    Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall and 5-2-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have an 11-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

    The matchup Friday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Jets won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has eight goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Robertson has 11 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

    Josh Morrissey has three goals and 14 assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

    Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

    Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Dylan DeMelo: day to day (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

