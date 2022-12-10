Dallas hosts Detroit following Heiskanen’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (13-8-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (15-7-5, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -195, Red Wings +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Detroit Red Wings after Miro Heiskanen’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Stars’ 4-3 overtime win.

Dallas has a 15-7-5 record overall and an 8-3-3 record on its home ice. The Stars have scored 102 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank second in league play.

Detroit is 13-8-5 overall and 6-4-2 on the road. The Red Wings have gone 12-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime. Heiskanen scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 23 goals and 18 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dominik Kubalik has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Andrew Copp has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .