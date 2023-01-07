Panthers visit the Stars after Ekblad’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (18-18-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (23-11-6, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Dallas Stars after Aaron Ekblad’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Panthers’ 3-2 win.

Dallas is 11-4-3 in home games and 23-11-6 overall. The Stars are eighth in the league serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

Florida is 18-18-4 overall and 8-12-1 in road games. The Panthers have committed 197 total penalties (4.9 per game) to lead NHL play.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has four goals over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has scored 12 goals with 14 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .