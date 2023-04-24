Dallas, Minnesota face off with series tied 2-2

Minnesota Wild (46-25-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -146, Wild +124; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild in game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 3-2. Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the victory.

Dallas has a 47-21-14 record overall and a 20-5-5 record in Central Division games. The Stars have gone 10-6-12 in games decided by one goal.

Minnesota is 46-25-11 overall and 18-10-2 against the Central Division. The Wild have conceded 219 goals while scoring 239 for a +20 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored seven goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 45 assists for the Wild. Gustav Nyquist has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 5.1 penalties and 16.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joe Pavelski: out (concussion).

Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (undisclosed).

