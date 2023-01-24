Hurricanes visit the Stars after Aho’s hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-7, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Dallas Stars after Sebastian Aho recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes’ 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Dallas has a 13-5-4 record at home and a 28-13-7 record overall. The Stars have a 5-4-6 record in one-goal games.

Carolina is 29-9-8 overall and 15-4-6 in road games. The Hurricanes have gone 12-0-6 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime. Aho scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Aho has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper-body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .