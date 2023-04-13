Stars host the Blues on 5-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (37-37-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (46-21-14, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -229, Blues +188; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars come into a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as winners of five games in a row.

Dallas has a 46-21-14 record overall and a 17-4-4 record in Central Division play. The Stars have gone 8-6-11 in games decided by a single goal.

St. Louis has a 37-37-7 record overall and a 9-15-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues have an 11-2-4 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 4-1. Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Benn has scored 33 goals with 44 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Kyrou has 37 goals and 35 assists for the Blues. Jakub Vrana has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, seven assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Mason Marchment: out (lower body).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out for season (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .