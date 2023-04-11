Stars take win streak into matchup with the Blues

Dallas Stars (45-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (37-36-7, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has gone 37-36-7 overall with a 9-14-1 record against the Central Division. The Blues are 11-2-4 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas has a 45-21-14 record overall and a 16-4-4 record in Central Division games. The Stars have gone 38-7-6 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn has 21 goals and 44 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 42 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out for season (lower body).

Stars: Mason Marchment: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .