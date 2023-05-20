Vegas takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -125, Stars +105; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime. William Karlsson scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 30-17-1 at home. The Golden Knights have a 27-12-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Dallas has a 28-14-6 record in road games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have gone 27-8-8 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored five goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.7 penalties and 20.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: day to day (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .