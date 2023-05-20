AP NEWS
Vegas takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

By The Associated PressMay 20, 2023 GMT

Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -125, Stars +105; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime. William Karlsson scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 30-17-1 at home. The Golden Knights have a 27-12-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Dallas has a 28-14-6 record in road games and a 47-21-14 record overall. The Stars have gone 27-8-8 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has scored five goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

    • Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.7 penalties and 20.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

    Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

    INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: day to day (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

    Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

